AP govt to seek parents view on the introduction of English Medium in Public Schools

After the Andhra High Court has put brakes for the implementation of English Medium in Public Schools, the government of Andhra Pradesh has decided to hold a referendum of the parents as to know in which medium their wards want to study from the next academic year 2020-21. The school education commissioner has been asked to report the views of the parents/guardians of the students from class one to five in public schools in the 2019-2020 school year.

In its ruling, the AP High Court said that parents have the right to decide on what medium their children should study. That is why the government decided to get to know the view of parents in connection with the English medium in public schools. The government is likely to make a final decision on the issue after the referendum. It is interesting how parents express their opinions. In the past, however, parents' associations have come on support for English medium, and the resolutions have been sent to the government.

Jagan's government has decided to introduce English medium in public schools from this academic year from one to sixth grade. However, Telugu has been made a compulsory subject in all schools. on the other hand, several petitions were filed in the High Court on the implementation of the English medium, and the High Court ruled out the decision and cancelled the GOs.