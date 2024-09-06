AP govt. to start distribution of essential commodities in flood-affected areas today

The officials would commence the distribution of rice and essential commodities to flood-affected regions in Vijayawada starting today, with the government deploying 1,000 Mobile Distribution Units (MDUs) for the operation. The aid package includes rice, sugar, cooking oil, pulses, onions, and potatoes.

The distribution effort was put into action following a successful trial run conducted by Minister Manohar yesterday. Oversight of today's distribution was managed by Veerapandyan, the Commissioner of the Civil Supplies Department. He noted that, until yesterday, the government had already provided food, water, and milk to individuals trapped by the flooding, and today marks the start of distributing essential goods.

Veerapandyan reported that water levels have receded in only 79 of the 179 affected secretariats, with plans to deliver goods to the 9 inundated areas today. The distribution process will mirror that of ration shop operations. MDU vehicles from Krishna, NTR, Eluru, and Guntur districts are being utilized to facilitate the distribution.

To ensure efficient delivery, fingerprints will be recorded based on the names listed on ration cards. For individuals without a ration card, provisions will be made based on their Aadhaar card identification. This essential distribution is expected to continue for three to four days.

In areas facing signal disruptions, Veerapandyan confirmed that efforts would be made to gather residents and distribute necessary goods directly.

Following five days of relentless rain, residents of the Vijayawada area are finally finding relief as clear skies reappear today. The previous three days of heavy rainfall caused widespread panic, resulting in power outages and shortages of clean water and food. Many residents had been living in a state of fear over the potential for further flooding. As conditions improve, efforts to manage the aftermath—including the quick completion of burial services for flood victims—are being expedited.