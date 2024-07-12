AP Govt transfers IAS, IPS officers

Vijayawada: The state government transferred 19 IAS officials and two senior IPS officials on Thursday. As per the orders issued by chief secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad, Harish Kumar Gupta, principal secretary, home, was transferred and posted as director general (vigilance and enforcement) and executive officer principal secretary, general administration (vigilance and enforcement). Kumar Vishwajeet is posted as principal secretary, home. Of the IAS transfers, Himansu Shukla who is waiting for posting is posted as director of information and public Relations.

G Anantharamu, special chief secretary, BC welfare is transferred and posted as special chief secretary, environment, forests and science and technology, relieving Neerabh Kumar Prasad of additional charge.

Ram Prakash Sisodia, director general, AP Human Resources Development Institute, is transferred and posted as special chief secretary (lands, registrations and stamps) relieving Ajay Jain.

G Jayalakshmi is posted as chief commissioner of land administration. Kantilal Dande is posted as principal secretary transport, roads and buildings, M Girija Shankar, chief commissioner of state taxes, is relieved from full additional charge and the subject will be looked after by principal secretary, finance.

S Suresh Kumar is posted as secretary, infrastructure and investments. Saurabh Gaur, secretary, higher education is placed in full additional charge of secretary, ITE&C and RTGS relieving Kona Sasidhar.

The post of N Yuvaraj, secretary, Industries and commerce, is redesigned as secretary, industries and commerce, food processing, relieving Chiranjeevi Chowdary.

K Harshavardhan, secretary, social welfare, is posted as secretary, minorities welfare. P Bhaskar is posted as secretary, backward classes welfare. K Kanna Babu is posted as secretary, social welfare. Vadarevu Vinaychand is posted as secretary, (tourism and culture), Vivek Yadav waiting for posting is posted as secretary, youth services and sports.

A Suryakumari is posted as secretary, women, children and differently abled and senior citizens. C Sridhar is posted as director, industries. J Nivas is posted as additional secretary, finance. V Vijayarama Raju, waiting for posting is posted as director, school education. S Dili Rao waiting for posting is posted as director, agriculture.

Anjana Sinha, chairman AP Road Safety Authority is placed in full additional charge of director general, special protection force. Madireddy Pratap, waiting for posting is posted as director general, State Disasters Response and fire services.

Ch Srikanth is posted as IGP (Law and order). S V Rajasekhara Reddy, chairman State Level Police Recruitment Board is posted as CP, Vijayawada. PHD Ramakrishna is posted as IGP, provisions and logistics. Gopinath Jatti is posted as DIG, Visakhapatnam range. Vishal Gunni is directed to report to DGP office. Koya Praveen is posted as DIG, Kurnool range. Ch Vijaya Rao is directed to report to DGP office.