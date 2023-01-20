AP govt. warns of legal action over false propaganda on letter written by WEF

The Andhra Pradesh state government has made it clear that legal action will be taken against those spreading false propaganda on the social media platform regarding the letter written inviting Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to the World Economic Forum (WEF) being held in Davos.

There was a false campaign saying that the letter written by World Economic Forum President Borj Brende on November 25 inviting the CM is fake.

In this context, the government has made it clear in a statement on Thursday and released a letter written by WEF and said that legal action will be taken against those who are spreading false propaganda about it.