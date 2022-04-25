AP Govt. will take appropriate decision on CPS policy, says Botsa Satyanarayana

Andhra Pradesh Minister Botsa Satyanarayana said the government is in favour of teachers union on the issue of CPS. He told the media on Monday that a proper decision would be taken on the CPS‌ policy. He said it was inappropriate to seige the Chief Minister's Office. He said it was the responsibility of the government to ensure that peace and security were not disrupted.



Botsa said the committee would look into all matters as laid. He said there would be another meeting on it and was incensed over TDP and BJP as to why they are making unnecessary fuss over teachers' leave.

Meanwhile, the police are arresting UTF leaders who stormed the CM's camp office seeking the abolition of the CPS. The leaders in all districts are being arrested and taken to the station. Advance notice was given that action would be taken if they participate in the siege. The UTF state office in Vijayawada was completely taken over by the police. Hundreds of teachers in Guntur, Srikakulam, East Godavari and Nellore districts were called to the station and given notice and detained from leaving homes.

The police have set up baricades around the CM's camp office. Suspicious people were arrested. Vijayawada CP said that agitators will be arrested and strict action will be taken.