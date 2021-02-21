AP Gram Panchayat Elections 2021: 41.55 percent of polling recorded till 10.30

The polling for the fourth phase of Andhra Pradesh gram panchayat elections continued in Andhra Pradesh. Authorities have made arrangements as these are the last phase of elections in the state. On the other hand, the people have lined up at polling stations to cast their ballots.

Meanwhile, coming to the voters turnout, polling continued at a record level in Visakhapatnam district wherein Mukundapuram gram panchayat of Anandapuram mandal has registered 72 per cent polling in just 3 hours. The polling officials said a record turnout was recorded as villagers turned out in large numbers to exercise their right to vote.

About 41.55 percent of polling is recorded in panchayat polls in Andhra Pradesh till 10:30 am while Vizianagaram district has the highest turnout of 54.70 per cent so far. The polling has started at 6.30 am on Sunday and will end at 3.30 pm followed by the counting of votes that takes place from 4 pm onwards.