AP GST Amendment Bill 2025 Unanimously Approved

The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly has unanimously approved the AP GST Amendment Bill 2025, introduced by Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav. During the discussions, the Minister highlighted the Chief Minister's comprehensive explanation of the bill, noting ongoing nationwide conversations surrounding GST.

Keshav pointed out the previous complexity introduced by four tax slabs, which led to confusion among taxpayers, and emphasised the need for significant reforms. Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman echoed this sentiment, stating that substantial efforts over the past six to eight months had successfully reduced the number of tax slabs to two. She praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership in achieving this transformative change, claiming it to be unprecedented globally. Sitharaman mentioned that the reform is projected to benefit the state by over ₹8,000 crores.

A campaign to promote the new GST framework is set to launch on the 22nd of this month, with plans for extensive community engagement following the festival season. Minister Keshav affirmed that this amendment aims to simplify business operations within the state and enhance overall economic efficiency.