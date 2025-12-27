BJD will serve people for 100 years: Naveen

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal president, Naveen Patnaik, on Friday said the party is committed to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Odisha and claimed that the regional outfit will continue to serve them for the next 100 years. Patnaik said this while addressing party leaders and workers on the occasion of the BJD’s 29th Foundation Day. The party was formed on December 26, 1997, and named after Biju Patnaik, former Odisha chief minister and father of Naveen Patnaik.

Referring to the statements of certain BJP leaders and rumors about the future of the party, Patnaik, without naming anyone, said, “Now some people, some parties are spreading misinformation about us that the Biju Janata Dal will break. “Such rumours are going on. I want to make it clear that Biju Janata Dal is not about one or two leaders - It is a people’s movement, deeply rooted in Odia aspirations and pride. BJD is there and will be the voice of the Odisha people for the next hundred years.”

Noting that winning and losing elections are part of democracy, Patnaik called upon the party workers and leaders to have patience and work for the people. “Having patience is very important in politics. I have deep faith in the hard work and commitment of lakhs of our party workers. Therefore, everyone should work towards converting today’s challenges into tomorrow’s opportunities to build a strong Odisha,” the former five-time chief minister said. He said that the BJD works on the ideology of Biju Patnaik and serves the people of Odisha with the motto of three S like “Seva (service), Swabhiman (self-esteem) and Sangram (struggle)”.

The BJD supremo said the youth are one of the most important assets of the party. “I would expect them to be more active in social media and counter misinformation,” he said. The BJD president also targeted the State’s BJP government and alleged that the people of all sections of society are troubled during this one-and-a-half-year saffron rule. “Farmers, women, youths and all other sections of society do not feel comfortable in this BJP government,” he said.

Patnaik said the ‘double-engine sarkar’ is running in Odisha now. “But where is the development? Farmers do not get the fertiliser, Mandi (markets) are not open for them. Mission Shakti women members are harassed and youths frustrated.

In the last 18 months of the double-engine sarkar, 18 question papers have been leaked. There is no feeling of a government in the State,” he said.Patnak expressed grave concern over the law and order situation, particularly the rise in crimes against women. “It is better not to speak on the prevailing law and order situation in the State. Even minor girls are not safe in Odisha now,” he said.