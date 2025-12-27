Xiaomi 17 Series Set for India Launch, Brand Signals Shift From Budget Specs to Premium Experience

As India’s smartphone market heads into 2026, Xiaomi is preparing for a significant transition. The upcoming Xiaomi 17 series, confirmed for launch in India, is not just another annual refresh. It reflects a deeper strategic reset as the company moves away from its long-standing “value for money” identity toward what it now calls “value for experience.”

In an exclusive conversation, Sudhin Mathur, Chief Operating Officer of Xiaomi India, acknowledged that the industry is at a turning point. Rising global component costs, particularly memory prices driven by the AI hardware boom, combined with changing consumer behaviour, are reshaping how smartphones are priced and positioned.

“The days of ultra-low-priced phones are numbered,” Mathur explained, noting that inflationary pressures and a strengthening dollar have made it increasingly difficult for brands to absorb costs. “Everything cannot be absorbed. Of course, the prices will rise because of the memory cost. We foresee that for the next couple of years, this will be a reality.”

India’s smartphone market has matured. Annual sales have stabilised at around 140–150 million units, while users are holding on to devices longer—often upgrading every two to three years instead of annually. According to Mathur, consumers are no longer obsessed with raw specifications. “They aren’t asking for 200 megapixels anymore, they are asking: What can this 50-megapixel camera actually do? Does it have AI? How is the colour science?”

This evolution has prompted Xiaomi to pivot from spec-driven launches to experience-led products. The Xiaomi 17 series is expected to emphasise professional-grade photography through its Leica partnership, deeper AI integration via HyperOS, and tighter connectivity across devices.

Globally, Xiaomi remains the world’s third-largest smartphone brand, and the company plans to leverage that scale as it expands beyond phones into its broader “Human x Car x Home” strategy. “We have moved from a smartphone-first strategy to a Human x Car x Home strategy,” Mathur said. While smartphone volumes have plateaued, categories such as tablets are growing rapidly, with Xiaomi reporting 145 percent year-on-year growth in India.

Mathur confirmed that the Xiaomi 17 series will arrive in India soon, and given Xiaomi’s recent history, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra is also expected to make its way to the market. With indirect references to a Rs 1,00,000 price bracket, the Ultra model is likely to be Xiaomi’s most premium offering yet. However, foldable phones remain off the roadmap for now. “We don’t want to launch a product just for a fad. It has to be meaningful,” Mathur said.

To support its premium ambitions, Xiaomi is reworking how it sells and services products. The brand has adopted an omni-channel approach, ensuring the same pricing and experience online and offline. New “Shop-in-Shop” retail formats allow customers to try AI features hands-on, while recently launched premium service centres promise 98 percent same-day repairs and even loaner devices.

“At every inflection point, we only want to go up,” Mathur said. “We are very hopeful that in 2026, we will not disappoint the fans who expect more from Xiaomi.”