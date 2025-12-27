Actor Shivaji gives explanation to Women's Commission over remarks on heroines

Actor Shivaji appeared before the Telangana State Women's Commission at their Buddha Bhavan office today to address allegations concerning inappropriate comments he made regarding women's attire during the Dandora film event. The Commission had issued a notice to him following public outcry over his remarks targeted at actresses present at the event.

During the inquiry, Shivaji provided his explanation, asserting that his statements were made unintentionally. He previously took to social media to apologise for his comments, retracting his words and seeking forgiveness.

The Women's Commission has recorded Shivaji's statement and expressed that he would take measures to prevent similar incidents in the future. His comments have sparked polarized responses; while some individuals have come to his defence, numerous critics—including television anchor Anasuya—have condemned his remarks. The controversy surrounding this issue has generated significant attention, with related videos circulating widely across social media platforms.