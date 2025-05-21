Live
AP Gurukula Admission Counselling to Begin Today
The results of the entrance test for admissions to Gurukul schools, junior colleges, and degree colleges for the academic year 2025-26 across Andhra Pradesh have been released. Seat allotment in the respective Gurukuls will be determined based on the marks obtained by the students.
Joint Secretary MD Ubedullah announced that the relevant orders will be available on the official website starting from May 21. He advised that only students who have been selected for admission to classes 5, 6, 7, and 8 should attend the counselling sessions, which will take place at the respective Gurukul schools from May 21 to 30.
Students are required to bring their rank cards along with necessary education, caste, and income certificates for the admission process.