AP heading towards bankruptcy, says CPI

Vijayawada: CPI State Secretary K Ramakrishna alleged that the state economy is heading towards bankruptcy and there is no development. He said there is a lot of confusion among the government employees and the government is not able to pay salaries to them on the first of every month.

Ramakrishna addressed the party leaders in the state meeting at the Dasari Bhavan on Thursday. He said the YSRCP government is resorting to house arrests of the Opposition party leaders and the government employees. He alleged anarchy prevailed in the state under the YSRCP rule.

He said due to the decision taken by the CM Jagan, Andhra Pradesh is left without a capital. He said common people are suffering due to rise of the prices of essential commodities, rise of electricity charges and increase of taxes.

CPI national executive committee member Ravula Venkaiah alleged the BJP government is misusing the government agencies and suppressing the democracy in the country.

He alleged the BJP is enacting anti-people laws and weakening the democracy in the country. It is trying to control the independent institutions like Enforcement Directorate, Election Commission, RBI and Income Tax departments.

CPI leaders Akkineni Vanaja, State party assistant secretary JV Satyanarayana Murthy and other leaders spoke on the occasion.