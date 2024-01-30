Live
- Rs 1500cr sanctioned for infrastructure development in Gurugram
- L&T clocks 15% increase in Q3 net profit at Rs 2,947cr
- Leprosy Day 2024: History, significance, early signs, symptoms and diagnosis
- Padma Vibhushan Chiranjeevi honours Padma Awardees
- Mauni Amavasya: Check Date, Auspicious Timings And Rituals
- All education-related cases in Calcutta HC shifted from Justice Gangopadhyay’s bench
- Two brothers, considered big fish in drugs trade, held in Punjab
- No relief from bad air quality, AQI at 'severe' levels at several stations in Delhi
- 'Mechanic' that are useful to society: Minister Komatireddy Venkatareddy
- After Maratha quotas, Jarange-Patil eyes reservation for Muslims, Dhangars
Just In
AP Health Dept. issues notification for 424 assistant professor posts
The Director of Medical Education (DME) in the AP Health Department has initiated the recruitment process for Assistant Professors in Medical Colleges.
The Director of Medical Education (DME) in the AP Health Department has initiated the recruitment process for Assistant Professors in Medical Colleges. The Medical Services Recruitment Board has issued a notification to fill a total of 424 Assistant Professor positions.
According to Board Member Secretary M. Srinivasa Rao, these positions will be filled through both direct recruitment and lateral entry. The notification includes 169 Assistant Professor posts in Super Specialty and 255 Assistant Professor posts in Broad Specialty. On February 6, the walk-in recruitment for the 169 assistant professors will take place at the Old Government General Hospital in Hanuman Peta, Vijayawada, at the DME office from 10:30 am to 2 pm.
Additionally, candidates can apply online for the 255 assistant professor posts in broad specialty from February 1 to 15. The AP Medical Services Recruitment Board advises interested individuals to visit the websites https://dme.ap.nic.in/ or http://apmsrb.ap.gov.in/msrb for complete details.