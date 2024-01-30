AP Health Dept. issues notification for 424 assistant professor posts

The Director of Medical Education (DME) in the AP Health Department has initiated the recruitment process for Assistant Professors in Medical Colleges. The Medical Services Recruitment Board has issued a notification to fill a total of 424 Assistant Professor positions.



According to Board Member Secretary M. Srinivasa Rao, these positions will be filled through both direct recruitment and lateral entry. The notification includes 169 Assistant Professor posts in Super Specialty and 255 Assistant Professor posts in Broad Specialty. On February 6, the walk-in recruitment for the 169 assistant professors will take place at the Old Government General Hospital in Hanuman Peta, Vijayawada, at the DME office from 10:30 am to 2 pm.

Additionally, candidates can apply online for the 255 assistant professor posts in broad specialty from February 1 to 15. The AP Medical Services Recruitment Board advises interested individuals to visit the websites https://dme.ap.nic.in/ or http://apmsrb.ap.gov.in/msrb for complete details.