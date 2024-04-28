Nadda asks voters to unseat BJD govt

  • Menu
Berhampur: The BJP president, Jagat Prakash Nadda, on Sunday appealed to the people of Odisha to unseat the BJD government and elect a son of the soil to lead the State.

Addressing an election rally at Ambapua here, Nadda said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed the culture, nature and definition of politics in India. The BJP has ensured prosperity on all fronts and in every aspect during its tenure at the Centre in the last 10 years.

"PM Modi made sure that politics is based on development... misrule has been prevailing under the BJD government in Odisha. It is establishing a 'babu raj' in the State," he alleged.

"Is there no son of the soil to run the government in Odisha that we have to import people from other States," Nadda asked, in an apparent reference to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's close aide V K Pandian.

