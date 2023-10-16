Live
AP High Court adjourns hearing on Naidu's bail plea in IRR to October 18
AP High Court has postponed the hearing on Naidu's anticipatory bail petition in IRR case to the 18th of this month.
TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu received some relief in the Amaravati inner ring road alignment change case as the AP High Court has postponed the hearing on his anticipatory bail petition to the 18th of this month, extending the anticipatory bail until then. The ACB court has also issued orders to refrain from investigating the PT warrant until the next hearing. The CID has filed a counter on the anticipatory bail petition, and the final arguments have been adjourned to the 18th of this month.
The Andhra Pradesh government has alleged irregularities in the Amaravati inner ring road alignment case, registering a scam during the previous government's tenure. Chandrababu Naidu's name is included in the case.
In response, Naidu's lawyers filed an anticipatory bail petition in the AP High Court, and the hearing took place last Wednesday. After considering the arguments from both sides, the High Court announced that Chandrababu Naidu would be granted anticipatory bail.
The High Court ordered the police not to arrest him until today and directed the ACB court to withhold any orders on PT warrant or police custody in this case.