AP High Court CJI prays at Tirumala

Tirumala: The Chief Justice of AP High Court Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur visited Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple on Monday and offered prayers.

TTD additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary welcomed him at the temple. After the darshan, the Chief Justice was rendered Veda Ashirvachanam at the Ranganayakula Mandapam and the additional EO presented him with the Srivari Tirthaprasadam and a portrait of the Lord.

TTD deputy law officer Varaprasada Rao, temple deputy EO Lokanatham, peishkar Ramakrishna and other officials were present.