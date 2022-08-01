AP High Court denies bail to YS Vivekananda Reddy murder accused

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has denied bail to three of the prime accused in the murder case of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy. The main accused Devi Reddy Sivashankar Reddy, Gajjala Uma Maheswara Reddy and Sunil Yadav are currently in jail. However, they filed a petition in the Kadapa court to grant them bail, but the court rejected it.

The accused approached the High Court, which considered the petition today. The lawyer on behalf of CBI explained to the court that if bail is granted, the evidence will be tampered with. The lawyers for the accused have stated that a charge sheet has already been filed in this case and after collecting all the information, how reasonable is it to keep them in jail.

He requested to grant bail due to ill health. The AP High Court, after hearing the arguments of both sides, rejected the bail petition of the accused as the opposing CBI lawyer Chennakesavulu objected.