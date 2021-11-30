AP High Court division bench quashes single bench judgment on Housing Scheme

In the latest development, the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government has got a sigh of relief in Andhra Pradesh High Court in concern to housing scheme for poor under Navaratnalu. The High Court division bench on Tuesday quashed the judgment of the single bench on the housing scheme and the petitioners withdrew the petition filed in the High Court against the Pedalandariki Illu scheme.



It is learned that on the 8th of last month, the single bench of the high court had ruled that no construction should be done on the lands allotted by the government as part of a housing scheme for the poor.

The state government, however, challenged the judgment of the single bench and approached the division bench, and sought to quash the judgment passed by the single judge and to hold an urgent hearing. The then Chief Justice of the High Court, Justice AK Goswami refused to hear the appeal as a matter of urgency.

However, the Division Bench on Tuesday ruled to quash the judgment given by the Single Bench of the High Court.