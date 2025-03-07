AP High Court grants anticipatory bail to Perni Nani in ration rice case

In a significant legal development, the Andhra Pradesh High Court has granted anticipatory bail to Perni Nani, who has been named as accused number six (A6) in the ongoing ration rice theft case. The court's decision came on Friday following a petition filed by Nani seeking bail amid allegations surrounding the incident.

The case has drawn considerable attention due to its political implications, particularly as it also involves Nani's wife, Jayasudha, who has been designated as accused number one (A1). The police included Perni Nani's name in the investigation on December 31, 2024, while Jayasudha has previously been granted anticipatory bail by the court.

As part of the investigation, law enforcement has arrested several individuals linked to the case, who have since been remanded in custody. The theft of ration rice, reportedly stored in a godown under Jayasudha's name, has sparked political controversy in the Krishna district, with Perni Nani alleging that the charges were fabricated for political gain.

Minister Kollu Ravindra has publicly dismissed these allegations, emphasizing the integrity of the investigation. As the case unfolds, it remains to be seen how these developments will impact the political landscape in the region.