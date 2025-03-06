AP High Court grants relief to director Ram Gopal Varma

Controversial filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma received temporary relief from the Andhra Pradesh High Court in a case filed against him by the CID Police. Varma had sought the court's intervention to quash the case, which arose from a complaint over his film Kamma Rajyam lo Kadapa Reddlu and his use of morphed images on social media incited caste hatred.

Following the hearing, the High Court issued a stay on the proceedings for six weeks and scheduled the next hearing for April 17.

Ram Gopal Varma, who allegedly morphed the photos of Chandrababu, Pawan Kalyan and Lokesh and shared them on social media platform X was booked by Maddipadu police on November 10 of the last year. Despite being issued two notices to appear for questioning on November 19 and 25, Varma failed to show up and reportedly went into hiding.

To avoid arrest, Varma approached the Andhra Pradesh High Court and was granted anticipatory bail. The court, while allowing the bail, instructed Varma to cooperate with the ongoing police investigation.