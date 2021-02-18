AP High Court issues interim orders on SEC orders against Kodali Nani, allows him to speak to media

The High Court has issued interim orders allowing AP Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Nani to speak to the media. However, High Court judge Justice DVSS Somayajulu clarified that he should not make any comments on the election process. The High Court yesterday said it would issue appropriate interim order on a petition filed by Minister Kodali Nani challenging the orders issued by the State Election Commission (SEC) restraining him from speaking to the media till February 21. Orders to this effect were issued on Thursday morning.

On Wednesday, counsel for the petitioner, Prashant, argued that although the Commissioner of Elections has wide powers in the conduct of elections, he cannot order the deprivation of freedom of speech to which advocate Ashwani Kumar, appeared for SEC, said a person who is a minister should respect SEC, the constitutional body. Minister's remarks are creating a sense of SEC incompetence among the people. "In that sense, it is possible the minister does not speak to the media." SEC advocate argued.

The State Election Commissioner has issued notices last Friday following minister Kodali Nani's remarks over the SEC. The minister has given his explanation in writing, however, the SEC has not satisfied and barred him from speaking to the media. Kodali Nani move High Court squashing the SEC orders.