AP High Court posts hearing on Nara Lokesh's bail plea in skill development case

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has extended the anticipatory bail of TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh in the Skill Development Corporation case till October 12.

The court which heard the petition on Lokesh's anticipatory bail today adjourned the hearing to October 12 after the Advocate General Sriram Subrahmanyam told the court on behalf of the CID that he had no orders from the government and asked the court to adjourn the hearing of the case to next Wednesday.

As a result, the High Court has issued orders extending the anticipatory bail of Lokesh till then.

On the other hand, the hearing is underway in the High Court over the Chandrababu Naidu's bail plea in the AP Fibernet case.