AP High Court quashes SEC orders of allowing re-nominations in Municipal Elections

Andhra Pradesh High Court has given a big blow to SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar. The court quashed the orders issued by the SEC allowing re-nominations in the municipal elections, saying there was no possibility of filing new nominations. The High Court also quashed orders to seize the volunteers' tabs. The SEC has allowed re-nominations for 14 wards in Tirupati, Punganur, Rayachoti, and Erraguntla. Jagan government challenged these decisions in court and struck down the orders.

As per the SEC order, 6 wards in Tirupati, 3 in Punganur of Chittoor, 2 in Rayachoti of Kadapa district, 3 in Erraguntla wards have been given the opportunity to re-nominate or wards 2, 8, 10, 21, 41, 45 in Tirupati Corporation. The government has challenged in the high court the orders given by the SEC to keep ward volunteers away from municipal elections and seize mobiles. The court ruled on these petitions.

On the other hand, Nimmagadda has issued fresh directions to the collectors on the withdrawal of nominations in municipal elections. He said that nominations should not be withdrawn without a candidate. It was ordered to videotape the entire withdrawal process.