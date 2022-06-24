AP High court refuses to issue stay on the ban imposed on Chintamani Padya Natakam

Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday refused to issue stay on the ban of Chintamani Padya Natakam. It is known that MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju has approached the high court seeking a ban on the play. Raghurama's lawyer Umesh argued that banning the play was a violation of freedom of speech and briefed the court that many people lost their jobs due to the ban on the play.



The High Court, however, dismissed the contention and refused to issue interim injunctions against Stay. The High Court directed the petitioner to submit the original version of the play and adjourned the next hearing in the case to August 17.

The Andhra Pradesh government banned the 100-year-old Chintamani Padya Natakam in January 2022 after Arya Vyshya community representatives went to court in 2020 alleging that it was degrading to their community in the show. MP Raghurama had approached the court on the ban but the court today refused to issue stay.