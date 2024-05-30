  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

AP High Court Refuses to Stay CAT Orders, AB Venkateswara Rao Gets Relief

AP High Court Refuses to Stay CAT Orders, AB Venkateswara Rao Gets Relief
x
Highlights

AB Venkateswara Rao, the former chief of AP Intelligence, received a significant reprieve in the Andhra Pradesh High Court as it refused to stay...

AB Venkateswara Rao, the former chief of AP Intelligence, received a significant reprieve in the Andhra Pradesh High Court as it refused to stay recent orders from the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) lifting his suspension.

The state government had filed a petition in the High Court seeking to suspend the orders, but the court declined to do so.

Rao, who had been suspended from his position, can now resume his duties following the CAT orders.

The court's decision to not stay the orders comes as a major relief for Rao, who has been embroiled in a legal battle with the state government.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X