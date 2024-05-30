Live
- Kartikeya looks confident with ‘Bhaje Vaayu Vegam’
- PV Sindhu loses to Carolina Marin, Singapore Open Super 750 campaign ends
- LinkedIn reveals fastest growing jobs, functions and industries for fresh graduates in India
- ‘Gam Gam Ganesha’ has potential to resonate with diverse audience: Anand Deverakonda
- Delhi court extends Manish Sisodia’s judicial custody till July 6
- Mahindra University Students Bag Top Honours in Global Innovation Challenge
- A romantic melody from Kamal’s ‘Bharateeyudu 2’gets released
- ‘Non Violence’promises a glimpse into 90s Madurai
- New Official State Emblem of Telangana likely to be Unveiled on June 2, BRS protests
- Amazon Impacts over 7.8 million lives through Community Engagement Efforts
AP High Court Refuses to Stay CAT Orders, AB Venkateswara Rao Gets Relief
AB Venkateswara Rao, the former chief of AP Intelligence, received a significant reprieve in the Andhra Pradesh High Court as it refused to stay recent orders from the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) lifting his suspension.
The state government had filed a petition in the High Court seeking to suspend the orders, but the court declined to do so.
Rao, who had been suspended from his position, can now resume his duties following the CAT orders.
The court's decision to not stay the orders comes as a major relief for Rao, who has been embroiled in a legal battle with the state government.
