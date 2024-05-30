AP High Court Refuses to Stay CAT Orders, AB Venkateswara Rao Gets Relief

AB Venkateswara Rao, the former chief of AP Intelligence, received a significant reprieve in the Andhra Pradesh High Court as it refused to stay recent orders from the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) lifting his suspension.

The state government had filed a petition in the High Court seeking to suspend the orders, but the court declined to do so.

Rao, who had been suspended from his position, can now resume his duties following the CAT orders.

The court's decision to not stay the orders comes as a major relief for Rao, who has been embroiled in a legal battle with the state government.