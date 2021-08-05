AP High Court reserves verdict over MPTC and ZPTC elections

The arguments on the issue of MPTC and ZPTC elections in Andhra Pradesh have been completed in High Court and the verdict was reserved. Lawyer Niranjan Reddy appeared for the State Election Commission on the issue of MPTC and ZPTC elections. Niranjan Reddy told the court that the four-week local election code stated by the Supreme Court has been completed from January 8 to March 10, 2021.



He said the MPTC and ZPTC elections had been conducted as per the directions of the division bench and it was not appropriate to give a stay on the counting of votes after the elections. Niranjan Reddy reminded me that the 4-week code for municipal elections has not been implemented. The code was enforced only 22 days before the municipal elections.

Lawyer Niranjan Reddy told the high court that no party had asked the SEC for a 4-week code and no one had complained to the court about the code.

It is learned that the ZPTC elections were held on April 8 on the orders of the High Court Division Bench. As part of this, elections were held for 515 ZPTC and 7220 MPTC posts.

