AP High Court seeks status report from govt. on the implementation of its verdict on Capital Amaravati

A contempt of court petition filed by farmers of the Amaravati area has been filed in the high court alleging that the AP government was not enforcing a previous High Court judgment on the capital Amravati. The farmers stated in it that the judgment was not deliberately enforced.



Muralidhar, a lawyer for the farmers, told the court that the execution of the capital judgment was being delayed on the pretext of lack of funds. Responding to this, the High Court directed the state government to give a status report on Amaravati. The court adjourned the case till July 12.

The High Court delivered its final verdict in March after hearing petitions filed by several farmers in the capital, including the capital, challenging the decentralisation (three capitals) laws. "Plots should be allotted to the shareholders within three months to develop Amravati as the capital and ifrastructure should be provided for the plots within six months," High Court said adding that the master plan should be implemented as it stands.

The court also said Assembly does not have the power to make any laws on the capital and the existing law cannot be repealed.