Union Minister Rammohan Naidu inaugurates Airport Predictive Operation Center in Hyderabad

Union Minister Rammohan Naidu commended Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for his pivotal role in the establishment of Shamshabad Airport during the inauguration of the Airport Predictive Operation Center at Novatel in Shamshabad. Naidu highlighted the significant achievement of acquiring 5,000 acres of land for the airport, noting that such an endeavor was a remarkable feat at that time.

During his address, Naidu lauded Chandrababu Naidu as a visionary who pioneered the concept of greenfield airports and emphasized his influence on the IT revolution in India. “Chandrababu Naidu still believes that IT is the driving force behind the country’s development,” he stated, underscoring the importance of technology in modernizing airport management.

He elaborated on the cutting-edge technologies implemented at airports, including the use of Digiyatra technology in 24 airports across the country, which enhances passenger experience through data analytics. "An airport is not just a transportation facility; it also serves as a source of employment and a cultural center," he said, reflecting on the far-reaching impact of aviation on the economy.

Naidu further expressed optimism about the rapid development of the aviation sector under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and mentioned that "the whole world is looking at India." He pointed out the need to prioritize the completion of Warangal and Bhogapuram airports, with Bhogapuram airport expected to be operational by June 2026.

The Union Minister also set an ambitious target to increase the number of airports in India to 50 within the next five years, calling the launch of the Airport Predictive Operation Center a significant milestone in achieving that goal.