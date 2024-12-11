Karnataka BJP Criticizes Siddaramaiah Over Wayanad Housing Project

The Karnataka BJP has taken a sharp dig at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, accusing him of neglecting Karnataka’s pressing challenges while focusing on Kerala’s Wayanad district. The criticism follows Siddaramaiah's letter to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, questioning the lack of response regarding Karnataka’s offer to build 100 houses for Wayanad’s landslide victims—a pledge made in 2024 after devastating landslides hit the region.

BJP leaders allege that Siddaramaiah’s government is failing Karnataka. On social media platform X, BJP Karnataka labeled him a “scam CM” and highlighted unresolved state issues, such as infant and maternal deaths, unpaid workers, and crumbling infrastructure. They questioned the allocation of taxpayers' money to another state, calling it an appeasement tactic targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

BJP MLA Dr. Bharath Shetty criticized the neglect of housing schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in Karnataka, while BJP MLC CT Ravi labeled the Wayanad project an attempt to “please the High Command.”

In response, Congress defended the initiative as a humanitarian effort. Minister Ramalinga Reddy pointed out that the Modi government has extended financial aid worth over ₹9,000 crore to neighboring countries like Bhutan, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, adding, “Is Kerala not a part of India? Helping Wayanad is a matter of humanity.”

Congress MLC Nagaraj Yadav also emphasized the extensive housing efforts during Siddaramaiah’s previous tenure, accusing the BJP of failing to deliver on similar initiatives. “Supporting neighboring states in distress reflects the federal spirit,” he added.

The controversy escalated when Congress MLA HR Gaviyappa suggested that guarantee schemes were hindering housing projects in Karnataka. Deputy CM DK Shivakumar refuted the claims, reaffirming the party's commitment to its guarantees and announcing plans to issue a show-cause notice to Gaviyappa.

Amid the political sparring, Siddaramaiah reiterated his dedication to the Wayanad housing project, stressing its importance as a humanitarian gesture.