AP High Court serves notices to 26 people in criminal contempt petition

The AP High Court heard the petition on the Criminal Contempt Petition over the trolls and abuses on the judges who heard the petition regarding the Andhra Pradesh skill development case after the arrest of former CM Chandrababu Naidu.



Following the hearing, the High Court ordered the AP DGP to issue notices to 26 individuals, including TDP leader Buddha Venkanna and Gorantla Butchaiah Choudhary. During the arguments on the criminal contempt petition, the Advocate General Sriram stated that the judge was targeted and trolled as part of a campaign. He also brought to the attention of the court that the family members of two High Court judges and an ACB judge were targeted for trolling.

The AP High Court has instructed the DGP to investigate the trolled social media accounts and issue notices to the 26 individuals. The High Court adjourned the hearing on the petition for four weeks, directing the registry to take further action.