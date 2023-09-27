Live
- S&P Global India recognised as one of India’s ‘Top 10 Workplaces for Women in 2023’
- UP to get one crore vaccine for lumpy skin disease
- There is no question of leaving a secular stance: HDD
- Google launches earthquake alert system in India for android smartphone users
- Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee launch WhatsApp channel
- Delhi High Court quashes sexual harassment case, directs accused to contribute to girls shelter home
- Rahul shares video of interaction with porters, flags 'record unemployment', 'back-breaking' inflation
- Smart classes begin for prisoners in Meerut jail
- Chandrababu's SLP petition is likely to heard next week as SC judge refuses to hear
- Flipkart Big Billion Days: Nothing Phone (1) to cost under Rs 25,000
Just In
AP High Court serves notices to 26 people in criminal contempt petition
The High Court ordered the AP DGP to issue notices to 26 individuals, including TDP leader Buddha Venkanna and Gorantla Butchaiah Choudhary.
The AP High Court heard the petition on the Criminal Contempt Petition over the trolls and abuses on the judges who heard the petition regarding the Andhra Pradesh skill development case after the arrest of former CM Chandrababu Naidu.
Following the hearing, the High Court ordered the AP DGP to issue notices to 26 individuals, including TDP leader Buddha Venkanna and Gorantla Butchaiah Choudhary. During the arguments on the criminal contempt petition, the Advocate General Sriram stated that the judge was targeted and trolled as part of a campaign. He also brought to the attention of the court that the family members of two High Court judges and an ACB judge were targeted for trolling.
The AP High Court has instructed the DGP to investigate the trolled social media accounts and issue notices to the 26 individuals. The High Court adjourned the hearing on the petition for four weeks, directing the registry to take further action.