AP High Court stays HC order on distribution of DBTs for one day

In a significant development, the AP High Court has granted approval for the distribution of Direct Benefit Transfers (DBTs) in the state. This decision comes as a relief to the beneficiaries who have been availing these benefits for the past 59 months. The court's positive response to a petition filed by students and women has paved the way for the continuation of welfare schemes in AP,

Under the government's welfare schemes, eligible beneficiaries have been receiving funds directly into their accounts through DBT. However, concerns were raised by political parties to the Election Commission (EC) about the distribution of funds during the ongoing Election Code. The parties feared that cash deposits before polling could influence voters.

In response to these concerns, the EC ordered a halt to the release of funds through DBT until further notice. The YSRCP leaders defended their actions, stating that the schemes have been ongoing for the past four and a half years without issue. They questioned the sudden apprehension of voter manipulation and argued that the benefits should not be withheld from the beneficiaries.

Following a petition by the affected beneficiaries, the AP High Court intervened and directed the EC to allow the distribution of funds. As a result, the court granted permission for the continuation of DBT transfers, allowing beneficiaries under schemes like Asara, Cheyuta, Dormadivena, Vidyadivena, La Nestham, and Rythu Bharosa to receive their entitlements.

While the government has made necessary arrangements for the cash transfers, the High Court has advised against advertising the schemes in the media or public areas. With the deadline for distribution now extended, thousands of beneficiaries are set to benefit from the court's decision.