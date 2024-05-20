Women’s CPL to run from August 21-29; three double-headers alongside WI-SA men’s T20Is

St. John’s (Antigua) : The 2024 Women’s Caribbean Premier League (CPL) will be held in Trinidad from August 21-29, with three of the gamedays to be part of double-headers alongside three Men’s T20Is between West Indies and South Africa. It will be the first time that the men’s international cricket games will be part of a double-header with a women’s franchise T20 competition games. The three double-headers will take place at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad on August 23, 25 and 27 respectively.

“Women’s cricket continues to be a strategic priority for Cricket West Indies, and this is another exciting new concept for WCPL 2024. We are certain that there will be huge interest from people in Trinidad in these double headers, as fans will be able to watch world-class international Men’s cricket, followed by the best female cricketers in the region competing alongside some of the best overseas players in the world,” said Johnny Grave, CEO of Cricket West Indies, in a statement.



The inaugural edition of the Women’s CPL was held in 2023, with the Hayley Matthews-led Barbados Royals winning the title. A total of seven matches, including the final, were held between three teams -– Barbados Royals, Guyana Amazon Warriors, and Trinbago Knight Riders.



“We are very excited to be able to work with Cricket West Indies to have the WCPL take place at the same time as these Men’s T20 Internationals. It is another example of how the two organisations are working in harmony to provide the best outcome for fans, players, and cricket in the region. We look forward to another successful WCPL as the tournament continues to grow year on year,” said Pete Russell, CPL CEO.

