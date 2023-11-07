Live
AP High Court to hear Naidu's bail in IRR today
Highlights
The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday will hear the petition regarding the anticipatory bail of former Chief Minister and TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu in Inner Ring Road case.
AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday will hear the petition regarding the anticipatory bail of former Chief Minister and TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu in Inner Ring Road case. In the previous hearing, the court had granted interim bail to Chandrababu, until today.
The High Court had also stayed the PT that was pending in the ACB (Anti-Corruption Bureau) court until this date. The court will now continue to hear the case and make further decisions based on the proceedings.
Meanwhile, TDP chief Chandrababu was released on interim bail in the skill development case on health grounds and is undergoing treatment. The former chief minister likely to undergo eye surgery today at LV Prasad Eye Hospital in Hyderabad.
