  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

AP High Court adjourns Naidu's regular bail petition in Skill Development case to November 15

AP High Court adjourns Naidus regular bail petition in Skill Development case to November 15
x
Highlights

After granting the interim bail to TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu in Skill Development case heard the regular bail petition today and adjouned it to November 15.

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday heard the regular bail petition filed by former Chief Minister and TDP national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu in the Skill Development case and adjourned the next hearing to November 15

The former Chief Minister who was on interim bail on the health grounds is hoped that he would get the bail as all other accused in the case has got the bail including Siemens Senior Director Bhaskar. However, the TDP chief has to wait for some more time.

Meanwhile, the arguments on Chandrababu's Quash petition filed in the Supreme Court to suspend the remand order in the Skill case were over and the verdict was reserved by the Supreme Court. It has been revealed that the verdict will be given after the Diwali holidays.

On the other hand, a hearing will be held in the Vijayawada ACB court on Friday regarding the confiscation of properties of the seven accused in the Fibernet case.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X