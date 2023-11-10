AP High Court adjourns Naidu's regular bail petition in Skill Development case to November 15

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday heard the regular bail petition filed by former Chief Minister and TDP national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu in the Skill Development case and adjourned the next hearing to November 15



The former Chief Minister who was on interim bail on the health grounds is hoped that he would get the bail as all other accused in the case has got the bail including Siemens Senior Director Bhaskar. However, the TDP chief has to wait for some more time.

Meanwhile, the arguments on Chandrababu's Quash petition filed in the Supreme Court to suspend the remand order in the Skill case were over and the verdict was reserved by the Supreme Court. It has been revealed that the verdict will be given after the Diwali holidays.

On the other hand, a hearing will be held in the Vijayawada ACB court on Friday regarding the confiscation of properties of the seven accused in the Fibernet case.