AP High Court transferred the Nellore Court theft case to CBI

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has taken a sensational decision on the missing files case in the Nellore court to hand over the case to the CBI. The High Court has ordered an inquiry into the matter with the CBI. It is known that important files are missing in the court in the Nellore district center. D



documents, stamps, and other equipment related to the case of a public representative were missing. This incident which took place last April created a sensation across the state. At the same time, robberies in the court have become a hot topic of discussion.

The theft occurred in the 4th Additional Judicial Magistrate's Court in the Nellore Court Complex on April 13 late at night. However, the court staff who found the theft the next morning filed a complaint at the local Chinnabazar police station.



The complaint stated that the files in the court were lost. However, when the case reached the High Court, the High Court recently took a key decision and handed over it to the CBI. It ordered a CBI inquiry into the case of file theft.