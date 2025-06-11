Live
AP Home Minister Anitha wishes on Eruvaka Pournami, says govt. committed for farmers welfare
Andhra Pradesh's Home Minister, Vangalapudi Anitha, extended her warm greetings to farmers in celebration of Eruvaka Pournami, highlighting the crucial role they play as the backbone of the nation. During her visit to the Payakaraopet constituency on Wednesday, she reiterated the commitment of the NDA government to farmer welfare.
Participating in the Eruvaka programme in Geddapalem village, within the S Rayavaram mandal, Home Minister Anitha engaged in the traditional practice by ploughing the fields alongside party members. Speaking to the media, she underscored the government's prioritisation of agricultural development.
Minister Anitha detailed initiatives aimed at modernising farming practices, mentioning the provision of advanced equipment in line with technological advancements. She noted that farmers are now utilising drones in their agricultural activities, with the government offering an 80 per cent subsidy for drone acquisition. Anitha expressed her hope for prosperous dairy farming in Andhra Pradesh, reinforcing the government's dedication to enhancing the agricultural sector.