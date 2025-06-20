Live
AP Home Minister briefs on security for Yogandhra, says 1200 cameras were set up
Visakhapatnam is gearing up for International Yoga Day, with Prime Minister Modi, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan expected to arrive in the city this evening.
Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha has assured that stringent security arrangements have been put in place to ensure the successful organisation of Yoga Andhra.
In her announcement, Anitha highlighted that the entire area designated for the event will be under the vigilant watch of CCTV cameras. She disclosed that the situation will be monitored continuously using 1,200 cameras and drones, ensuring the safety and security of all participants.
