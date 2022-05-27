AP ICET 2022 notification released, exam to be conducted on July 25

Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET - 2022) notification was released on Thursday (May 26). Andhra University, Visakhapatnam is conducting the AP ICET 2022 Entrance Examination this year as well. As per the notification, the submission of applications online will continue until June 10. The students had to pay the application fee of Rs. 650.



AP ICET 2022 exam will be held on July 25 at various test centers across the state, in an objective manner and the download of hall tickets begins on June 18. For a total of 200 multiple choice questions, the test will be conducted for two and a half hours for 200 marks with negative marks.

Later, the Preliminary Answer Key will be released on July 27 after the exam followed by the announcement of results on August 8. Candidates applying for AP ICET must have completed a three or four-year degree and studied Mathematics as a subject at Inter / Degree level for the MCA program. Those who have a degree in distance education and are currently writing final year exams can also apply.