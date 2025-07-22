AP ideal for electronics manufacturing: CM

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu highlighted the vast potential for electronics manufacturing in Andhra Pradesh, identifying Sri City, Hindupur, and Kopparthy in Rayalaseema as ideal locations. He directed officials to attract investments to these regions to bolster the electronics sector.

During a review of the draft Electronics Components Manufacturing Policy 4.0 at the Secretariat on Monday, Naidu pointed to its goal of drawing investments from 2025 to 2030. The policy aims to reduce India’s reliance on imported electronics, boost domestic production, and enhance exports.

Officials noted that India imported 70 billion dollars worth of electronic circuit boards last year, underscoring the sector’s demand. The Chief Minister stressed the importance of achieving self-reliance and advancing the ’Make in India’ initiative, calliong for large-scale manufacturing to meet global demand and establish its brand.

He instructed officials to create a conducive ecosystem for industries and develop an action plan to attract 50-100 billion dollars in investments for electronics manufacturing. With land constraints in cities like Bengaluru and Chennai, Naidu pointed to Andhra Pradesh’s advantage, citing Sri City, Orvakal, Kopparthy, and Hindupur as prime locations for new industries.

He also reiterated the coalition government’s vision of ‘One Family, One Entrepreneur,’ pledging support for aspiring entrepreneurs.

The Chief Minister identified Visakhapatnam, Amaravati and Tirupati as hubs for IT companies, noting that allocating space for 500 IT firms could generate significant employment. He proposed developing manufacturing industries from Lepakshi to Orvakal and establishing co-working spaces in these regions.

Additionally, he directed officials to ensure job creation in cities like Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada, integrate skill development platforms, and update academic curricula to meet future industry needs. Naidu reaffirmed his goal of positioning Andhra Pradesh as India’s leading knowledge economy.