Call for awareness against cockfights

Guntur: District Collector A Thameem Ansariya stated that conducting cockfights is a punishable offence under law and that strict action will be taken against violators. She made it clear that those, who organise cockfights or bull races will face stringent action under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

A meeting of the District Coordination Committee for the prevention of cockfights and bull races was held at the Collectorate on Friday. Speaking at the meeting, she said that such activities are prohibited by law and instructed officials to keep a close watch on places where cockfights are likely to be conducted and directed that public announcements be made in all villages on Saturday.

She directed the officials to create awareness by conducting awareness programmes. She instructed that FIRs be registered against those conducting cockfights and that action be taken as per law, including binding over the offenders. As per High Court directions, village, mandal and division-level committees constituted with the participation of public representatives should conduct field-level awareness programmes.

Joint Collector Ashutosh Srivastava, district revenue officer NSK Khaja Vali, Guntur RDO Srinivasa Rao, ZP CEO V Jyothi Basu, district panchayat officer BV Naga Sai Kumar, Joint Director of Animal Husbandry KVV Satyanarayana were present.