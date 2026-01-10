ODF++ tag fades as city battles public toilet crisis

Hyderabad: Despite achieving Open Defecation Free Plus Plus (ODF++) status from the Centre in 2019, Hyderabad is grappling with growing sanitation-related inconvenience across several public spaces, with residents complaining of persistent urine stench near under-bridges, public walls, gardens and transit hubs.

Areas such as Punjagutta, the surroundings of NTR Gardens, Secunderabad under-bridge stretches, and locations near Metro stations including Paradise, Ameerpet and Raidurgam have been repeatedly flagged by commuters and residents.

Though the city has over 1,850 public toilets, only around 1,383 are currently functional, according to recent reports. Many toilets are damaged, vandalised or poorly maintained, forcing people to urinate in nearby open spaces.

B Tech student Saraswati said, “I cover my nose every time I cross this place. It has become a habit now.”Online discussions on local forums and social media platforms echo similar complaints across multiple neighbourhoods, suggesting the issue is widespread rather than limited to isolated spots. Netizens warn that the city may soon become unliveable due to heavy traffic, pollution and alleged GHMC mismanagement.

Madhan Singh, a caretaker of a public toilet in Secunderabad, cited maintenance delays as a major concern. He said he has complained multiple times to GHMC regarding repairs and upkeep.

“Sometimes they delay, sometimes no one comes,” he said, adding that the problem worsens during the monsoon when stagnant water intensifies the stench.

According to him, people of all ages and genders urinate in public spaces, often avoiding pay-and-use toilets due to hygiene concerns or reluctance to spend even a small fee. Attempts to contact GHMC regarding the issue did not elicit any response.