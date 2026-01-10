Nandamuri Balakrishna named brand ambassador for Anvita Group

Hyderabad

Real estate major Anvita Group has appointed veteran actor, Padma Bhushan awardee and Hindupuram MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna as its brand ambassador. The announcement was made by Anvita Group Chairman and Managing Director Achyuta Rao Boppana at a special event held in Hyderabad, where the company also unveiled its new brand films.

Addressing the media, Achyuta Rao Boppana said Balakrishna’s five-decade-long cinematic career and his contributions to society through education and healthcare make him a natural fit for the brand. He noted that Balakrishna’s values of integrity, commitment and credibility resonate strongly with Anvita Group’s core philosophy. “It is a matter of pride for us that Balakrishna garu has accepted the role of our brand ambassador,” he said.

Highlighting Anvita Group’s motto, ‘Build Happiness’, Boppana said Balakrishna is the ideal face to take this message to the people.