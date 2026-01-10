  1. Home
  2. Business
Business

Nandamuri Balakrishna named brand ambassador for Anvita Group

  • Created On:  10 Jan 2026 11:23 AM IST
Nandamuri Balakrishna named brand ambassador for Anvita Group
X

Hyderabad

Real estate major Anvita Group has appointed veteran actor, Padma Bhushan awardee and Hindupuram MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna as its brand ambassador. The announcement was made by Anvita Group Chairman and Managing Director Achyuta Rao Boppana at a special event held in Hyderabad, where the company also unveiled its new brand films.

Addressing the media, Achyuta Rao Boppana said Balakrishna’s five-decade-long cinematic career and his contributions to society through education and healthcare make him a natural fit for the brand. He noted that Balakrishna’s values of integrity, commitment and credibility resonate strongly with Anvita Group’s core philosophy. “It is a matter of pride for us that Balakrishna garu has accepted the role of our brand ambassador,” he said.

Highlighting Anvita Group’s motto, ‘Build Happiness’, Boppana said Balakrishna is the ideal face to take this message to the people.

Tags

Anvita Groupbrand ambassadorNandamuri BalakrishnaReal estate brandingHyderabadCelebrity brand association
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Rs 14 cr sanctioned for BR stadium

Rs 14 cr sanctioned for BR stadium

National News

More
Share it
X