AP inks pact with FAO, ICAR on sustainable food systems

Amaravati: The state government has signed an MoU with Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and Indian Council of Agriculture Research ( ICAR) on Technical Cooperation Project for strengthening capacities to support farmers to adopt sustainable agri food systems

The MoU is signed in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy by agriculture special chief secretary Poonam Malakondaiah on behalf of the state and Food and Agriculture Organization country director Tomio Shichiri and ICAR deputy director general Dr A K Singh.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) were set up as part of an effort to weed out fake seeds, pesticides and fertilisers from markets.

He said measure were taken to ensure remunerative price to the farmers and explained about e- cropping. He said revolutionary changes will come up in agriculture sector in the state with the steps being taken by the government.

FAO country director Tomio Shichiri said RBKs will bring revolutionary changes in agriculture and added that they are the role model in agriculture in the country. He said Integrated agri labs will stand out as good organisations in providing the best quality inputs to the farmers and integrated call centre system and RBK studios will help get best results to the farmers

FAO will provide technical and financial assistance to RBKs in the state and ICAR along with FAO will work towards strengthening RBKs in the state. FAO will provide training to farmers, RBK staff, officials, scientists on new technologies in agricultural allied sectors and training to farmers on best cultivation management practices.