AP Inter Results Released, girls outshine

The results of the AP Intermediate Public Examination were unveiled on Saturday by IT and Education Minister Nara Lokesh, who announced both first and second-year results at 11 am. Students can check their results online at resultsbie.ap.gov.in or through the Manamitra WhatsApp number 9552300009. Lokesh emphasised that results can be accessed within two minutes on mobile devices, wishing all students the best for their future.

Around 10.5 lakh students from the state participated in the recent exams, and as has been the trend, girls have once again excelled in the results, securing all top ranks. In response to any queries students may have about the latest Inter results, board officials will provide toll-free numbers and email IDs for assistance. Additionally, they will announce dates for recounting and re-verification opportunities today as well.

Unlike previous years, when results were shared during a media conference alongside online and offline announcements, the government has opted for a more streamlined approach. Students can now effortlessly retrieve their results by sending a simple "hi" to the Manamitra chat on WhatsApp.

To access their results, students only need to provide their hall ticket number and date of birth. Minister Lokesh has encouraged students to take advantage of this new facility, expressing his hopes for positive outcomes for all candidates.

