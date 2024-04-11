  • Menu
AP Inter results to be released tomorrow after record 22-day wait

AP Inter results to be released tomorrow after record 22-day wait
The results of the Andhra Pradesh Inter exams will finally be declared tomorrow by the Inter Board. Students who appeared for the First and Secondary exams can check their results at 11 am on Friday.

The results of the Andhra Pradesh Inter exams will finally be declared tomorrow by the Inter Board. Students who appeared for the First and Secondary exams can check their results at 11 am on Friday.

The Inter exams were conducted from March 1 to 20, and a total of 10,53,435 students wrote the exams. Of these, 5,17,570 students appeared for the First year exams while 5,35,865 students appeared for the Second year exams.

The Inter Board took extensive measures to prevent any leaks in the exam papers. Each question paper was marked with serial numbers and a unique bar code to ensure maximum security.

Students have been eagerly awaiting their results, and tomorrow they will finally be able to see how they fared in the exams. The Inter Board's quick turnaround in announcing the results within 22 days is commendable and shows their commitment to providing timely and accurate results to the students.



