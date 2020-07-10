AP Intermediate board decides to pass II year failed students in compartmental

The Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Board has taken a key decision over the results of the intermediate first and second years. It is learnt that the State Inter Board has cancelled the Advanced Supplementary Examinations in view of the increasing Coronavirus cases in the state to avoid students from yielding to dreadful virus.

The intermediate board secretary Rama Krishna has said that the students failed in regular examinations shall be passed in compartmental without examinations. He made it clear that all students who have failed will be given pass marks in each subject. Also, students who want improvement in marks in I year exams will be given another chance in March 2021.

It was then revealed that the students would be given the opportunity to write the exams again as well and students hereby advised to plan accordingly. On the other hand, the state is contemplating to cancel all UG and PG examinations in the state in wake of mounting cases.

Andhra Pradesh has reported as many as 1555 new Coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the tally to 23,814 while the death toll has gone up to 277 with 13 new deaths as on Thursday occurred in Kurnool (3), Guntur (3), Prakasam (2) Anantapur (2) Krishna (1), West Godavari (1) and Chittoor (1).