NRR condemns inappropriate remarks against Shirdi Sai Baba

Hyderabad: State BJP president N Ramachender Rao stated that his party strongly condemns the remarks made by certain people against Shirdi Sai Baba.

He said that such remarks are completely against the party’s principles. Earlier, the Shirdi Sai Bhakta Sangams from the two Telugu states recently brought to his notice the inappropriate comments made by some individuals against Shirdi Sai Baba and the abusive language directed at his devotees. After reviewing the matter, Rao expressed great surprise and disappointment.

Emphasizing the BJP’s commitment to unity, religious harmony, and patriotism, Rao said the party will never support divisions among individuals or regions. He added that while the comments were personal, the BJP takes responsibility for the hurt caused to crores of Sai Baba devotees.

The party has urged those responsible to apologize and withdraw the offensive videos from social media. Rao assured devotees that no BJP member will make such remarks in the future.

The Shirdi Sai Bhakta Samaj expressed gratitude to Rao, presenting him with Sai Baba’s prasad and a shawl. Devotees from various temples, including Rajavardhan, Manchikanti Dhanujaya, Gunda Mallaiah, Mainampati Prasad, P.V. Sai Bhanu Pratap, and Sai Srinivas, participated.