Gannavaram MLA pushes for merger of 9 villages into VMC

Vijayawada: Gannavaram MLA and government whip Yarlagadda Venkata Rao reiterated that his primary objective is to merge nine villages — P Nainavaram, Ambapuram, Pathapadu, Nunna, Ramavarappadu, Prasadampadu, Nidamanuru and Gudavalli — located on the outskirts of Vijayawada city, into the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) to ensure better civic amenities and overall development.

He participated as the chief guest in the Swarnandhra–Swachh Andhra programme organised at the mandal parishad upper primary school at P Nainavaram of Vijayawada Rural mandal on Saturday. The programme, usually held on the third Saturday of every month, was conducted in the fourth week this time due to festival holidays.

During the event, the MLA administered the Swachh Andhra pledge and urged people to dedicate some time every day to maintaining cleanliness in their surroundings. He also appealed to the public to completely prevent open defecation and work collectively towards a clean and healthy environment.

Later, speaking to the media, Yarlagadda stated that he would not repeat the mistakes of previous governments. The MLA reiterated that the merger of nine villages into VMC is essential. He explained that only after the merger can issues related to drinking water supply, garbage disposal, and road development be addressed effectively. He expressed displeasure over the lack of proper sanitation facilities at the P Nainavaram school. He said the people of the region are facing several difficulties as his constituency falls under two districts, i.e., Krishna and NTR, and pointed out that the Nunna road issue has become a serious problem.

Raising concerns over public health, he said the TDS (total dissolved solvents which should not ideally be more than 150-300 ppm) levels in drinking water in the area have reportedly reached up to 3,000, which is dangerous for residents. He also revealed that efforts are underway to establish a Krishna University campus on 10 acres in P Nainavaram.

On pollution caused by a rice mill boiler in the village, the MLA said he had already spoken to Pollution Control Board officials and warned that the unit would be stopped immediately if found operating without proper permission. He also assured that the housing site issue for the poor would be resolved soon.

Several officials and leaders attended the programme, including P Nainavaram sarpanch Bhatta Chinnabbai, Ambapuram sarpanch Gandikota Seetaiah, Gannavaram AMC director Saturluri Koteswara Rao, Vijayawada Rural MPDO B Wiggins, TDP mandal president Goddalla Chinna Rama Rao, village TDP president Bezawada Ramakrishna, and others.