AP Intermediate supplementary exams schedule released, check the dates here

The Education Department has officially announced the schedule of Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Supplementary Exams on Thursday. It has been revealed that the supplementary examinations will be conducted from May 24 to June 1.



Inter first year exams will be held from 9 am to 12 pm while second year examinations will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm. The students are advised to pay the exam fee till 3rd May.

According to schedule, second language ( Telugu, Hindi Sanskrit) exam is on May 24 followed by English on 25, Maths A, Botany and Civics on May 26, Maths-B, Zoology, History on 27th, Physics, Economics on 29th, Chemistry, Commerce, Sociology, Fine Arts, Music on 30th, Maths, Logic Paper for Public Administration, Bridge Course, BIPC Students on 31st. Exams for Modern Language and Geography papers will be conducted on June 1.