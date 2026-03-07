Manchu Manoj tells 'David Reddy' director: Keep roaring, keep creating!

Hyderabad: Actor Manchu Manoj, who plays the lead in director Hanuma Reddy Yakkanti's eagerly awaited period action drama 'David Reddy', has now shared a BTS video clip of the director at work on the sets of the film and penned a post wishing him a happy birthday.

Taking to his X timeline to share the BTS video, actor Manchu Manoj wrote, "Happy Birthday @itshanumareddy garu !! To the passionate director who is bringing the fierce world of #DavidReddy into reality with his vision and conviction. Watching you stay true to your thought and craft while building such a powerful Pan India story is truly inspiring. Wishing you a year filled with bigger frames, greater success and the cinematic magic that only you can create. Keep roaring. Keep creating."

It may be recalled that on Friday, the actor had announced that Ukrainian model and actress Maria Riabhoshapka would play the female lead in the film and disclosed that she played a character called Clara Whitmore in the film.

Actor Manchu Manoj, who accorded a warm welcome to Maria Riabhoshapka, took to his Instagram page to pen a welcome post. He wrote, "The intense world of #DavidReddy welcomes its leading lady - Maria Riabhoshapka on board as Clara Whitmore. Her love is War. Excited to see her bring this character to life with grace, depth, and fire. A grand Pan Indian historical action drama where valor meets destiny, and every character carries the weight of epic storytelling. @maria_riaboshapka #DavidReddy #MariaRyaboshapka."

It may be recalled that Manchu Manoj had announced the title of this film as 'David Reddy' in August last year on the occasion of completing 21 years in the film industry. The actor had disclosed that this film would be a historical action drama.

Taking to his social media timelines to pen a lengthy post to express gratitude to all those who had supported him and enabled him to reach the milestone in his film career, Manchu Manoj had said, "With a heart full of gratitude… Today marks 21 years of my journey in cinema. I feel truly blessed to be still doing what I love. And with the same love and hope, sharing my 21st film titled #DavidReddy."

"A raw, intense, high-octane historical action drama set between 1897 to 1922, brought to life by the visionary Hanuma Reddy Yakkanti garu, and supported by Velvet Soul Motion Pictures. Thank you for standing by me all these years. Humbled and excited for what’s ahead. #MM21 #MM," he had said then.

Manchu Manoj also shared a poster along with the announcement. The poster had the caption, "Born in the Madras Presidency, Raised in Delhi. Now, shaking the British empire. Rebellion begins...". The caption gave the impression that the story of the film would revolve around India's struggle for freedom.



